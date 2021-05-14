Paloma Faith hopes to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing

Paloma Faith has revealed hopes of appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer says she "really wants" to take part in the BBC One series having danced when she was younger.

Appearing on this weekend's The Jonathan Ross Show alongside recently Strictly contestant Nicola Adams, Paloma says of hitting the dancefloor herself: "I really want to be on.

"I used to be a dancer. I really hate dancing now. So that’s why I want to do it, as I really like torturing myself. There’d be loads of masochism in doing it.”

She adds: “But I used to be really obsessed by salsa dancing when I was young, maybe 17. I used to go 5 nights a week and still make it into college the next morning... I’ve always wanted to learn to Tango.”

Also on the show is Sir Tom Jones - who says we won't be seeing him in the ballroom.

Asked if he’d ever do Strictly, he says: “No... you’ve got to learn things. You’ve got to be able to… when I was doing my TV show, I didn’t like to be choreographed. When you go on, you’ve got to do things a certain way. It’s against what you’d normally do. I couldn’t do that.”

Meanwhile, Nicola discusses being forced to withdraw from Strictly.

She shares: “[My dance partner] Katya got Covid and then that was it, we were out of the show. I was absolutely gutted. Being a fighter, I’d have preferred to have gone out on my shield, in a dance off.

“How I never caught the virus I have no idea.”

And of whether she’d have got to the final if that hadn’t happened, she laughs: “Ah yeah, course. I’m a champ.”

Nicola adds: “So sad. Who knows, maybe there’s another dance show I can do.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday, 15 May at 9:35PM on ITV and ITV Hub.