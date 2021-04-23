Here Come the Boys tickets are on sale now for the West End show with Strictly stars Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Graziano di Prima and Robin Windsor.

The hit dance show featuring pros from Strictly Come Dancing will play for a limited season at the London Palladium between 25 May and 9 June with tickets on sale now.

The show will star Strictly professionals past and present Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Graziano di Prima and Robin Windsor throughout its run.

They'll be joined by Strictly Come Dancing celebrity finalist Karim Zeroual who will present the show as well as guest star, Strictly professional Nadiya Bychkova.

A teaser for the show shares: "Our dance superstars Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Graziano di Prima, Robin Windsor, along with Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual, will be joined by special guest star Strictly’s stunning Nadiya Bychkova. Why not join our dance superstars and party away those lockdown blues!

"Featuring a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures, Here Comes the Boys is ready to kick off the return of live theatre in London’s West End.

"Join Aljaž, Pasha, Graziano, Robin, Karim and Nadiya, alongside a spectacular ensemble of international dancers, in this show-stopping dance extravaganza, which promises to be the biggest party in town!"