Line Of Duty star Gregory Piper rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing

Actor Gregory Piper has been linked to this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV star is best known for his current role of PC Ryan Pilkington in BBC One's hit drama Line Of Duty.

According to The Sun newspaper, Gregory is wanted by Strictly bosses for this year's series.

"The pinnacle for Strictly bookers is someone well known but also someone who is on the BBC, and Gregory ticks both of those boxes," a source said. "He’s still relatively new to the industry, despite being part of the series for a decade, so it might be that he sees a jump into reality telly a bit soon.

"But producers are certainly keen and his name has been bandied around a lot as a dream signing."

Gregory has been a part of the Line Of Duty cast since its first series in 2012 on BBC Two and was recently seen in a tense cliffhanger at the end of Sunday's latest episode of series six.

Other names linked to the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include fitness guru Joe Wicks and Westlife Mark Feehily.

More rumoured celebs for the show are Good Morning Britain stars Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin and TV personality Stacey Solomon.

However as yet no names have been officially confirmed for Strictly 2021.

Meanwhile the pros on the new series will be Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima and Janette Manrara.

They'll join Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Fronted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly begins in the autumn on BBC One.

