Celebrity Karaoke Club 2021 line up of celebrities on new series of ITV2 show

Celebrity Karaoke Club is back for series 2 in 2021 - here's who's on the line up.

The unique celebrity singing competition sees a cast of famous faces going head to head in a special karaoke competition, taking part in both solo performances and group battles.

There is no judging panel or public vote, with the contestants having to impress their fellow competitors.

Each week the celebs will perform before secretly voting for their favourite and least favourite of the other celebrity karaoke singers. The bottom ranked singers will face elimination with one going home each week.

So who's on the line up for series 2?

Celebrity Karaoke Club line up 2021

The contestants taking part are:

Singer and West End star Amelia Lily

Ibiza Weekender's Jordan Davies

TV presenter AJ Odudu

Reality TV star Olivia Attwood

Big Brother legend Brian Dowling

Comedian Darren Harriott

Radio DJ and Dancing on Ice champion Sonny Jay

Social media superstars Max & Harvey

The Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Tanya Bardsley

Made in Chelsea’s Mark Francis Vandelli

TV & radio presenter Yasmin Evans

Comedian Suzi Ruffell

Blazin’ Squad’s Marcel Somerville

Celebrity Karaoke Club will air on ITV2 and ITV Hub later this year.

Last time, Scarlett Moffatt was crowned the karaoke queen by her fellow celebrities after a series of impressive performances. But who will reign supreme this time?

Other celebs in the first series included reality star Jessica Wright, comedian and impressionist Luke Kempner, TV host Joel Dommett, singer Diana Vickers and Drag Race’s Baga Chipz

Celebrity Karaoke Club will return to ITV2 this Spring.

A teaser for series 2 reads: "Get ready for epic performances and naughty night out antics as a new batch of celebrities make their way into the karaoke club to unleash their inner Lady Gaga.

"Like every good night out, the stars will hit the stage, dance floor and the bar as well as having a good old showbiz gossip in the toilets. From all the deets about partying with Leonardo DiCaprio to who has slid into their DM’s, nothing is off limits in this celebrity party palace.

"Whether their voice is fire or dire, to make it all the way to the final, the celebrities will have to pull out all the stops to impress their fellow competitors because every karaoke singer is also a judge, with new celebrities joining along the way in a bid to steal the top spot."