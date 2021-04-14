EastEnders star Shona McGarty has revealed her hopes of appearing in Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress, who plays Whitney Dean on the BBC One soap, says she previously turned down the show due to nerves.

Advertisements

Now Shona is up for the challenge after being encouraged by co-star Maisie Smith who appeared on the 2020 series.

She told New! magazine (via the Daily Mail): "I want to do a skydive and I'd like to do Strictly. I was asked to do it, but nerves got the better of me.

"As I've grown up, I've realised that the anxiety that I suffer from, which stops me from doing things, is all in my head."

Shona continued: "I'm doing more things now that I used to be afraid of, such as live interviews. I know I am on a huge soap, but if I make a mistake, I can do it again. With a live interview or Strictly, you only get one shot.

"Maisie keeps telling me to do Strictly and I would love to, although she absolutely smashed it and I said to her that I'll have to wait two years now before I do it."

Shona isn't the only celeb to have been unsure about singing up for Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisements

Roman Kemp recently revealed he previously auditioned for the dance competition.

Appearing on the Jonathan Ross show at the weekend, Roman Kemp said: “I would like to do it, they did ask me. I ended up going, it’s like an audition... if I’m totally honest, I had a great time, but it’s too much effort.

"It’s so hard. It’s so hard.”

Roman was on the show with his dad, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.

Martin said of taking part on Strictly himself: "I think it’s one of the best shows on television, I absolutely love it. Would I do it? Maybe, but I’d only last one round.

"My knees are so bad. I’m sure I’d be out first round."

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One this autumn.

Advertisements

No celebs have been confirmed for the line up just yet but those rumoured include Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin as well as Westlife singer Mark Feehily.

Picture: BBC