Glow Up 2021 cast and guest judges revealed for season 3

The cast of contestants and guest judges appearing on Season 3 of Glow Up have been confirmed.

Presenter Maya Jama will host the new series on BBC Three, joined by returning resident judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner.

Dolli, Sophie, Alex, Xavi, Elliot, Ryley, Samah, Nicole, Jack and Craig make up the brand new cast of Glow Up’s aspiring MUAs, in a year when more applications than ever were received to join the competition.

The new ten MUAs are hopeful to impress the judges and be tipped as Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, winning a contract to work alongside some of the world’s biggest artists.

Appearing across the season will be a glittering array of guest judges and experts from across the worlds of beauty, TV, music and fashion, including:

Ateh Jewel, award-winning beauty journalist and trail-blazing diversity campaigner

Sherri Laurence, Emmy award-winner and make-up department head on Pose

Les Child, choreographer and voguing pioneer

Cate Hall, lead hair and make-up designer on The Crown

Abby Roberts, TikTok’s biggest make-up star

Vanessa Spence, ASOS design director

Loz Schiavo, Bafta-winning make-up designer on Peaky Blinders

Rankin, globally-renowned photographer and director

Jonas Blue, DJ and music producer

Awa, singer

Lisa Eldridge, one of the world's leading make-up artists

Sharing a teaser of the new series, the BBC reveal: "Series three will see the battle of the brushes take place across multiple real-world assignments and challenges, as the MUAs get to work on everything from studio shoots and campaigns with Superdrug and Asos, through to period make-up and prosthetics on set with Pose, The Crown and Peaky Blinders.

"Internationally recognised photographer Rankin invites the MUAs to work on a look for a music video with Jonas Blue and Awa, while global TikTok superstar Abby Roberts teaches them what works on social media. Finally, Lisa Eldridge, one of the world’s most experienced and respected make-up artists, completes the line up for the final challenge: a masterclass in make up."

Glow Up will start on Tuesday, 20 April with new episodes dropping weekly on BBC Three/BBC iPlayer.