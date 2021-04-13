Who's on The Great Celebrity Bake Off tonight? Line up of celebrities on latest episode

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer is back on TV tonight (13 April) - here's who's on the line up.

Each episode four famous names enter the tent each hoping to win over judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills - but only one celebrity in each episode will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

Advertisements

The celebrity bakers will tackle three challenges set by judges Prue and Paul who rate all the bakes before deciding the week's star baker.

Who's on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer tonight?

Tonight's episode (Tuesday, 13 April) sees Hollywood star John Lithgow, comedian Jon Richardson, Paralympian Hannah Cockroft, and outrageous funnyman Russell Brand battle it out in the famous tent.

The celebrity bakers take on three challenges. The first challenge is a bake sale classic - brownies. The technical challenge is a handful, and there's a tough showstopper in the form of a 3-D biscuit.

The celebrity bakers are standing up to the challenges - and to cancer - and inspiring viewers to do the same.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs Tuesday, 13 April at 8PM on Channel 4.

The episode is a repeat which previously aired in March 2019.

Watch The Celebrity Great British Bake Off online

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the All 4 where the most recent series is also available on catch up.

Alongside the Celebrity series, you can watch the main series of GBBO here, the Junior spin-off here and Bake Off: The Professionals here.

Advertisements

The Great British Bake Off will return for new episodes later in the year on Channel 4.

Picture: Channel 4.