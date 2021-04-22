The Great British Sewing Bee 2021 has arrived on BBC One - here are the contestants taking part and spoilers from the latest episode.

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for series 7 with 12 new budding series competing.

Host Joe Lycett kicks off ten weeks of competition as the contestants are tested across a huge range of garments from rugby shirts to children’s dungarees, flamenco skirts to a boned basque, via food fancy dress.

Once again scrutinising every stitch are Saville Row’s Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins’s Esme Young.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs Wednesday nights at 9PM on BBC One and online via the BBC iPlayer.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2021 contestants

Adam Brooks - 31-year-old Cruise Ship Entertainment Director from Leicester

Instagram username: @adamjamesbrooks_

Adeena Khatoon - 40-year-old Student Engagement Officer from Birmingham

Instagram username: @deesewcialspace

Andrew Aspland - 54-year-old Maths Teacher from Hull

Instagram username: @andrew.aspland

Cathryn Waudby - 57-year-old Post-Office Worker from Yorkshire

Instagram username: @cathrynwaudby

Damien - 39-year-old IT Installation Engineer from Bolton

Farie - 34-year-old Accountant from Dunstable

Instagram username: @farie_zata

Lawratu - 37-year-old Local Authority Officer from Surrey

Instagram username: @seamesew

Raph - 34-year-old Textile Artist from London

Instagram username: @raph_sew_and_so

Rebecca - 23-year-old Customer Assistant from Scunthorpe

Instagram username: @rebeccamaydesigns

Serena - 21-year-old Medical student from Edinburgh

Instagram username: @serenasews_

ELIMINATED Jean - Art Psychotherapist from County Down

Instagram username: @jeanandyoda

ELIMINATED Julie - 62-year-old Beauty Therapist from Rotherham

Instagram username: @juliepygot

The Great British Sewing Bee spoilers

In the next episode (28 April) Joe Lycett hosts as the ten remaining home sewers return to the nation’s most famous sewing room for gent’s classics week. In a gentle first test of tailoring, judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young kick off the Pattern Challenge with a Sewing Bee first - a baker boy cap. The cap requires perfect symmetry in its construction, a supporting brim and a snug fit to get that full Peaky Blinders look.

Next, in the Transformation Challenge, they have just 90 minutes to smarten up and convert secondhand men’s jackets and blazers into a garment for a woman.

Finally, for the Made to Measure challenge the sewers must make a casual utility jacket, which should have a relaxed fit and include at least three pockets. Who will make something for the perfect gent and win Garment of the Week, and who will become the third sewer to leave the Great British Sewing Bee?

Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.