Where was Made In Chelsea 2021 filmed? House location explored

The 2021 series of Made In Chelsea starts on Monday night, 27 March on E4.

The long-running reality series reveals the drama of SW3 socialites but the new season won't see them in Chelsea.

Due to the pandemic, the latest season will follow the cast as they bubble up in a beautiful Cotswolds mansion.

Where is the new series of Made In Chelsea filmed?

The new series of Made In Chelsea will see the cast filming at Langley House, part of Langley Park in the Cotswolds.

Langley Park is located nearby to the town of Tetbury and close to Chippenham, Wiltshire.

The property sleeps 24 and boasts everything from a heated outdoor pool to tennis court.

The venue's website says: "Langley Park is an 18th Century Georgian listed mansion sitting in 85 acres of parkland. Recently restored it is a large but very cosy property ideal for entertaining family and friends and is available for weddings and corporate retreats.

"Langley has 11 bedrooms and eight bathrooms in the main house and a further two bedrooms and one bathroom in the attached cottage; where the Billiard and Table Tennis rooms are to be found."

Watch Made In Chelsea online

Made In Chelsea continues on Mondays at 9PM on E4.

If you're not near a telly, you can catch episodes live as they air via the All 4 E4 Live Player.

You can watch past episodes online with All 4 here.

Together with the current season all previous episodes of MiC are available to stream online on All4.

MiC originally started in 2011 and there have been over 200 episodes. Alongside the regular series there have been various spin-off set in LA, Croatia, NYC and Ibiza