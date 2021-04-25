Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up of rumoured celebrities

Ahead of the show's launch this autumn, here are the rumoured celebrities on the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up.

The last series of Strictly ended with Bill Bailey lifting the glitterball together with pro dancer Oti Mabuse in her second consecutive victory.

Strictly will return this autumn for what will be its nineteenth series - and hopefully things will be back to normal this year!

So who could be on Strictly Come Dancing 2021? Here's a run down of the rumoured names so far...

Rumoured Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up

Gregory Piper

Actor Gregory Piper is one of the names currently linked to this year's Strictly Come Dancing. The TV star is best known for his current role of PC Ryan Pilkington on BBC One's hit drama Line Of Duty which he has been in since the first series in 2012.

Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin

Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin have both been rumoured for this year's Strictly Come Dancing. A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "Laura and Alex are well liked and would make good signings. It is still early in the process but both their names are in the mix.” It wouldn't be Alex's first reality series, previously competing on Dancing On Ice in 2018 where he finished in fifth place.

Mark Feehily

Westlife's Mark Feehily has been linked to this year's series amid claims that show bookers are looking for potential celebrities to form an all male partnership for 2021. A source said: "Strictly bosses are keen to keep the momentum going after their historical all-female pairing last year. They want to be as progressive and inclusive as possible and think it would be great to include a same-sex male couple."

Stacey Solomon

According to a report in The Sun, Stacey was previously approached last year but did not wish to quarantine away from her children. A source shared: “Now things are on the roadmap to getting back to normal, Stacey is much more open to the idea of making the serious commitment which Strictly requires.”

Joe Wicks

Fitness guru Joe Wicks is once again being rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing. Joe, also known as 'The Body Coach', spent 2020 entertaining the nation with his online workouts during lockdown. Now it's claimed that Joe is top of Strictly Come Dancing's wish list - and not for the first time. Will he say yes and sign up this year?

Mimi Webb

Popstar Mimi Webb has revealed she's up for appearing in Strictly Come Dancing, following in the footsteps of last year's finalist HRVY. "My eyes are on the music prize but my mum has always loved Strictly and so do I, so I would grab it if the opportunity comes," she told The Sun.

John Bercow

Former politician John Bercow is reportedly on Strictly Come Dancing's 'wish list' for the next series. It's claimed that Strictly bosses want the former Speaker of the House of Commons for the 2021 line up after he stepped down from politics in 2019.

We'll keep this list updated with all the latest rumours!

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will air on BBC One in the autumn.

The series typically kicks off in September.