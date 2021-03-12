Highlife: Channel 4 announce new "Black British premium reality series"

Channel 4 has announced Highlife, described as "the first Black British premium reality series".

The series will air later this year in the 10PM slot as part of Channel 4 Represents: Black to Front, previously announced as Black Takeover in August 2020.

Advertisements

Channel 4 share: "Highlife follows the lives and loves of a group of ambitious, glamourous young Nigerian Brits all chasing their own idea of success.

"Showcasing a community where high family expectations often impact career choices, relationships and even friendship groups the series is an aspirational and authentic portrayal of British life through a totally distinct but utterly relatable lens."

Channel 4 commissioning editor Vivienne Molokwu, who is one of the forces behind Black To Front said: “This four-part series represents an exciting opportunity to portray young Black Britain without a gun or gang in sight.

"Glossy, ambitious and unapologetic, just like it’s cast, this confident new series will look different both in front of and behind the camera whilst still reflecting the highs and lows of life in a way we can all relate to.”

Daps, CEO of co-producers CR8TIVE ROW, added: “There remains a lack of representation on British television. There are systemic issues that have disabled, or not enabled, certain groups to get key opportunities within the industry.

"This reality-doc series combats both these issues celebrating a group of young successful Black Brits and highlights issues this demographic face in an accessible way.”

Tina Flintoff and Nick Hornby of co-producers Optomen commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with the incredibly talented Daps and Luti on such a bold and visually exciting new series. Together we hope we can make something that’s totally different, giving a voice to a new generation of Black talent.”

Advertisements

Other shows confirmed for Channel 4's Black to Front include a one-off special of The Big Breakfast fronted by Mo Gilligan.

Meanwhile hsws such as Celebrity Gogglebox, Countdown and Channel 4 News will feature all Black talent while Hollyoaks will be an hour-long special entirely written, directed and performed by its Black talent.