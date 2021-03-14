The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 winner crowned in grand final

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 winner has been revealed - here's who won this year's series in the final.

The Great Pottery Throw Down recently returned to Channel 4 with its fourth series as 12 new home potters competed for the title.

Siobhán McSweeney hosted as the contestants strived to create their most intricate and imaginative work, before their pieces were judged by expert judging duo Brymer Jones and Rich Miller.

Who won The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021?

In the final, it was Jodie who was crowned the winner of The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021.

NHS nurse Jodie from Rhondda Valley beat Adam from Brighton and Peter from Milton Keynes to the title in the final episode.

In the final the potters each faced two of their toughest challenges, as the judges turned back the clock 100 years to the 1920s for an art deco-inspired final.

And it was party time as the finalists madea punch bowl and decanters, before facing the tiniest throwing challenge ever set.

But at the end of it all, only one potter could be crowned the champion by judges Rich and Keith.

Meanwhile there was a surprise for the final three as they were joined by their loved ones for the result.

Catch up The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 online

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 aired on Sunday nights on Channel 4 from 10 January.

You can catch up on the series in full online via All 4 player here.

2020's series is also available to watch in full on All 4.

You can apply for the next series of The Great Pottery Throwdown online at Channel4.com here.

You must be at least 18 years old and applications close 23.59pm on Sunday 11th April 2021.