All Star Musicals 2021 line up of celebrities revealed

All Star Musicals has revealed its 2021 line up of celebrities.

ITV previously revealed a new one-off special of the show which sees famous faces embarking on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass before performing in a show stopping one-night extravaganza.

Advertisements

The special will be filmed and aired later this month and the celebrities flexing their theatrical muscles on All Star Musicals will be:

All Star Musicals line up

Actress Jessica Hynes

Says Jessica: “It’s a pure joy and a privilege to work with people with such passion and skill on such a fun show. Having fun and doing things you enjoy - just because you enjoy them is a good way to stay young at heart and this show seemed like it would be a lot of fun to do!

"Creating a fully-fledged musical number from scratch with limited rehearsal is daunting but I'm working with the best of the best so I'm confident we'll do it!”

Barrister and broadcaster Robert Rinder

Says Robert: “I’m really excited to take part in All Star Musicals. I always choose things to do that I enjoy and I love theatre, especially musicals. Musicals are a real passion of mine and this is a real bucket list activity for me.”

Actor Barney Walsh

“I love musicals. I’ve watched them for as long as I can remember and I know the words to so many," says Barney, "So when I got asked to be a part of this show I can’t begin to describe how happy I was!

"Acting is my profession and to get the chance to perform is always an incredibly exciting feeling. That being said, it’s going to be a challenge because I’ve never sung or danced before in my life, let alone on a stage, with an ensemble, in front of some of the most decorated musical theatre professionals in the world!

"It’s scary, thrilling and a dream come true all wrapped in one. My parents always said to me it’s better to be sorry for something you did than sorry for something you didn’t do, so I’m gonna take this opportunity with both hands and give it everything I’ve got.”

Advertisements

Political journalist Robert Peston

“I love singing though I haven’t sung in front of an audience since university," shares Robert. "And I have always adored old Broadway and Hollywood musicals, a passion I inherited from my late dad.

"So in the middle of lockdown, when asked by ITV whether I fancied indulging a fantasy and learning how to sing and perform one of my favourite show numbers, I thought ‘yes!’ I will make a fool of myself, but I could not care less.”

Doctor and presenter Dr Ranj Singh

Dr Ranj Singh says: “People know me from my medical job, but my very first love was actually music. I've loved singing since I was a little child and it's always been really special to me. I've never had the guts to do it on screen, but this opportunity to perform in front of musical theatre legends was too good to miss!

"And after the year we've had, I think it's more important than ever to remind ourselves of the magic of theatre. So I'm hugely honoured to get the chance to do this - and equally terrified!”

Actress Luisa Bradshaw-White

Luisa Bradshaw-White says: “I LOVE musicals! I love singing. This is a secret dream to do a show like this!

"It scares me hugely but I really wanted to teach my kids that even though something may be so out of your comfort zone - do it anyway - it could be the best memory of your life. And life is all about pushing boundaries and making memories, right?”

Each of the celebrities will be mentored by Elaine Paige and supported by a West End chorus line, expert choreographers and vocal coaches as they prepare to embark on this once in a lifetime performance.

The musical numbers performed will be from a range of famous musicals, both contemporary and traditional including The Greatest Showman, Chicago and Guys & Dolls.

The celebs will be aiming to impress the virtual audience and star panel made up of Elaine Paige, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Samantha Barks.

John Barrowman returns to host the show, which last aired in 2019.

Advertisements

He and the panel will also perform, opening the show with the musical favourite, You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray - performed in a way never seen before.

All Star Musicals airs on ITV later this year.