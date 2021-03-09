The Great British Celebrity Bake Off launches tonight (Tuesday, 9 March) on Channel 4 - who's on the line up?

Back with five episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, The Great British Bake Off's celebrity specials kick off this evening (March 9) at 8PM on Channel 4.

In every episode four famous names join the iconic Bake Off tent all eager to win over judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills - but only one celebrity in each episode will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

This week's four celebs entering the Bake Off tent are Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley, comedian Rob Beckett, pop star Alexandra Burke and comedian Tom Allen.

The all star bakers face a trio of challenges set by judges Prue and Paul while Matt Lucas hosts - Noel Fielding is away on paternity leave.

In tonight's episode they tackle millionaire shortbread in the Signature and a fruity tart in the Technical, and create their pet hates in cake form in an ambitious Showstopper

As always, Prue and Paul will judge all the creations before selecting the star baker.

The celebrity bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continue Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

Taking part in the next episode are actor James McAvoy, pop star Anne-Marie, comedian David Baddiel and Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes into the nation's favourite tent.

Other famous names on the line up for Celebrity Bake Off 2021 are singer Nadine Coyle, YouTuber and rapper KSI, actor Reece Shearsmith, TV personality Anneka Rice, rapper Dizzee Rascal and TV presenter Stacey Dooley.

Also confirmed for future episodes are presenter and sportsman Ade Adepitan, radio DJ Nick Grimshaw, comedian John Bishop, comedian Katherine Ryan, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall and author and journalist Philippa Perry

You can watch the show online via Channel 4's Al 4.

Meanwhile you can donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk 100% of your donation goes to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off will air later in 2021.

Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions