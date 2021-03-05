Louise Redknapp has written about her experience on Strictly Come Dancing in a new book.

The actress and singer took part in the fourteenth series of Strictly in 2016, finishing runner up to Ore Oduba.

Advertisements

Now writing in her new book You've Got This, Louise has spilled all about her time on the show.

As first reported by the Daily Mirror, Louise laughs off the so-called 'Strictly curse', saying that couples were rarely left alone.

She shared: "So no, it's not hours of sexy tango routines with just the two of you; far from it.

"I used to spend my rehearsals surrounded by at least three other people, feeling a bit sick and stressed because I thought I didn't know what I was doing."

Louise also revealed that she would say no to taking part in the show again.

She explained: "Would I have done that show again if I had the chance? No. It all felt like a circus.

"As much as I appreciated everything that came out of the opportunity, the bad probably out-weighs the good - but, of course, it is easy to see that with the benefit on hindsight."

You've Got This And Other Things I Wish I Had Known by Louise Redknapp is out now.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return as usual in the autumn with a new series, presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Advertisements

Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood will be back on the panel but Bruno could be forced to appear virtually once more.

It's been rumoured that Strictly Come Dancing this year will be back to normal following changes last year due to the pandemic.