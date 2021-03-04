Love Island 2021 is officially on its way to ITV2 with a new series

ITV has announced Love Island 2021 will be a part of its upcoming schedule.

Love Island will return to ITV2 this summer for its seventh sizzling series, as a host of new singletons seek to find their perfect match.

As always the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date, couple up and try and avoid being ‘dumped’.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts to betrayal and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in this ultimate search for love.

ITV tease: "More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

"And there’ll be lots of twists and turns along the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected splits and dramatic exits.

"As the pairs attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the nation – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners 2021."

A start date for the series is to be confirmed - as well as a location.

It was recently reported that the show could film in Jersey if it can't return to Spain to the pandemic.

ITV chief Carolyn McCall recently said that the team were looking at 'all options' to get the show on screen.

She told Radio 4's The Media Show last month: "We will want to put Love Island on air because it’s been off air for a little while. We didn’t do it last summer.

"We are looking at all our options at the moment. The pandemic makes it hard."

While the UK show was cancelled last year, the 2020 US series went ahead in a Las Vegas hotel due to travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic.