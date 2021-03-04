Celebrity Karaoke Club returns for second series on ITV2

Celebrity Karaoke Club is to return to ITV2 for a second series in 2021.

The unique celebrity singing competition sees a line up of famous faces going head to head in a special karaoke competition, taking part in both solo performances and group battles.

Advertisements

In a twist, the people they will have to impress are their fellow competitors as every celebrity karaoke singer is also a karaoke judge.

At the end of each episode, each celeb will secretly vote for their favourite and least favourite contestant with the bottom ranked performer facing elimination.

Last time, Scarlett Moffatt was crowned the karaoke queen by her fellow celebrities after a series of impressive performances. But who will reign supreme this time?

Celebrity Karaoke Club will return to ITV2 this Spring.

ITV tease of series two: "Get ready for epic performances and naughty night out antics as a new batch of celebrities make their way into the karaoke club to unleash their inner Lady Gaga.

"Like every good night out, the stars will hit the stage, dance floor and the bar as well as having a good old showbiz gossip in the toilets. From all the deets about partying with Leonardo DiCaprio to who has slid into their DM’s, nothing is off limits in this celebrity party palace.

"Whether their voice is fire or dire, to make it all the way to the final, the celebrities will have to pull out all the stops to impress their fellow competitors because every karaoke singer is also a judge, with new celebrities joining along the way in a bid to steal the top spot."

Advertisements

The start date and line up for the new series is to be confirmed.

Other celebs in the first series included reality star Jessica Wright, comedian and impressionist Luke Kempner, TV host Joel Dommett, singer Diana Vickers and Drag Race’s Baga Chipz