Rylan reveals the 'only way' he'd do Strictly Come Dancing

Rylan Clark-Neal has teased that he would do Strictly Come Dancing - on one condition.

The X Factor star turned TV presenter currently co-hosts Strictly's spin-off show It Takes Two alongside Zoe Ball and Gethin Jones.

When it comes to signing up for the show himself, Rylan has revealed there was only one way he'd end up on the dancefloor.

“I don’t think it would be fair if I went on Strictly now that I'm a host," Rylan told Woman's Own magazine. "But there is always chatter of a Christmas special with me, Zoe Ball, Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman and Gethin Jones.

"That is the only way you would get me on the dance floor."

Watch this space!

For now you can catch Rylan on the new series of Ready, Steady, Cook which has seen some changes due to the pandemic.

He explained: "We don’t have an audience now, so the three chefs who aren’t cooking cast a vote from the chef’s table and it’s proved a lovely addition. There’s lots of banter between us."

Another change that Rylan says is "torture" is being unable to taste the meals.

"Last year, I got to try everything - not the fish, though, as I can’t stand fish but this year we are COVID-secure, so only the contestant who made it can try it. It has been absolute torture!" he shared.

Ready Steady Cook airs Monday-Fridays on BBC One.

Strictly Come Dancing will return in the autumn on BBC One.

It's been reported that Strictly Come Dancing this year will be back to normal following a shorter series last year due to the pandemic.