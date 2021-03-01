Melanie Schilling joins Married At First Sight UK as it moves to E4

Married At First Sight Australia expert Melanie Schilling is to join the UK version of the show.

It was previously confirmed that the next series of Married At First Sight UK would walk down the aisle on E4, taking inspiration from the hugely successful Australian version currently gripping British viewers.

E4 have now revealed that no-nonsense Married at First Sight Australia expert Melanie Schilling will be joining returning star Paul C. Brunson for the new series. Both experts will be tasked with matching a group of singles hoping to find love when they meet for the first time at the altar.

The channel share: "Mel Schilling has over 20 years of experience as a qualified specialist in human behavioral performance and purpose. She is best known in the UK for her role on the Australian version of the popular dating show, which has recently been airing to millions on E4.

"With a reputation for asking provocative questions and holding everyone accountable for their actions, Mel will be the perfect partner to returning expert Paul C Brunson."

Melanie Schilling said: "I am so excited to join the super-sized UK version of our much-loved Married At First Sight. Being a part of the Australian experiment for 7 seasons has taught me so much about love, marriage, relationships (and conflict) and I can't wait to share my advice and insight with you all.

"I have been overwhelmed by the UK response to the Australian version on E4 and have been humbled by all the beautiful messages of support from the UK fans of the show.

"I am really looking forward to joining forces with Paul C. Brunson (as I'm a huge fan of Celebs Go Dating!) and together I know we are set to shake up the UK conversation about matters of the heart - I just hope I can decipher all those different accents!

"In this time of the global pandemic, now more than ever, we need to focus on connection and engaging with stories that warm our hearts and bring us closer together. I look forward to embracing all that is great about the love and warmth of the people of the UK".

Paul C Brunson added: “Working on Series 5 of Married At First Sight was one of the proudest moments in my career. The 75% success rate we achieved with the couples as well as the fact we have the first Married At First Sight baby on the way still feels surreal. I am incredibly happy to return and be joined by Mel!”

Mel and Paul will oversee the entirety of the latest experience, from matching, to the altar, to honeymoon, to moving in. Much like the Australian series, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony.

The couples will then attend weekly dinner parties and take part in recurring commitment ceremonies, where they will choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

Married at First Sight UK will air on E4 later this year.