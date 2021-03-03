The Only Way Is Essex 2021 start date as Series 28 arrives on ITVBe

The Only Way Is Essex has confirmed the start date for its new series in 2021.

It’s time for another visit to the gossip and glamour capital of the UK, as The Only Way Is Essex returns for its 28th series.

Lifting the lid on the lives of Essex’s most colourful characters, the brand-new 11-part series will give viewers a chance to catch up on all the latest goings on from the glamorous cast.

The Only Way Is Essex 2021 air date

The new series of TOWIE will begin on Sunday, 14 March at 9PM on ITVBe.

As well as watching on TV you can watch online via the ITV Hub here.

Last series saw Essex more action-packed than ever, and since the cameras left them behind last year, Georgia and Tommy announced that they were expecting a baby boy, some of Essex’s closest friends are almost at breaking point, there are potential rekindling of controversial relationships, secret kisses and an Essex Queen deciding it's time to De-Essex…

So, what will the state of play look like now? Will the continued uncertainty faced by an international pandemic improve the harmony in Essex, or will there be more beef than ever…?

This series promises to bring lots of TOWIE sparkle to your screens, and whilst the cast are still living under the UK’s third lockdown restrictions, drama has been brewing amongst this glamorous crowd. There will be some new faces popping up along the way, alongside the iconic Harry Derbidge returning.

Series 28 of The Only Way is Essex will be filmed under strict protocols, ensuring that cast and crew are safe throughout.

The makers of TOWIE explain: "The show will still be bringing you the cast’s real lives and stories, but to keep everyone safe TOWIE have had to create its own little world to film in.

"So, although you may see cast in pubs and restaurants, don’t worry because they've opened just for the show and have put in lots of extra measures, so Lime Pictures and ITV can still bring you the TOWIE you love safely."