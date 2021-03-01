Love Island Australia cast Instagram and Twitter usernames from season 2

Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of the Australia Love Island cast of season 2?
Here's where to follow the Love Island Australia contestants as the show comes to the UK.
The second season of Love Island Australia airs on ITV2 from 9PM on Monday, 1 March and continues nightly.
The Australian version of the UK’s favourite dating show is once again hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott.
In the search for romance, the Aussie Islanders will couple up and get to know one another. But as new bombshells arrive on the Island, which couples have what it takes to make it to the final and have a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize?
Here's all the social media details of Love Island Australia contestants...
Love Island Australia contestants season 2
Details correct at time of original airing in Australia.
Cartier Surjan – 19-year-old Lifeguard from Sydney
Instagram username: @cartiersurjan
Cynthia Taylu – 23-year-old Model from Brisbane
Instagram username: @taylu_me
Twitter username: @taylu_me
Jessie Wynter – 23-year-old Waitress from Hobart
Instagram username: @jessiereneewynter
Vanessa Sierra Joli – 24-year-old Businesswoman from Sydney
Instagram username: @vanessa5ierra
Cassie Lansdell – 27-year-old Executive Assistant from Sydney
Instagram username: @cassielansdell
Gerard Majda – 23-year-old Personal Trainer from Perth
Instagram username: @bodymajic
Adam Farrugia – 27-year-old Plasterer from Gold Coast
Instagram username: @adzyfarrugia
Matt Zukowski – 24-year-old Wrestler & Model from Melbourne
Instagram username: @mattzukowski
Sam Withers – 28-year-old International DJ from Melbourne
Instagram username: @djsamwithers
Twitter username: @djsamwithers
Maurice Salib – 27-year-old Media Executive from Sydney
Instagram username: @mauricesalib
Eoghan Murphy – 24-year-old Real Estate Agent from Gold Coast
Instagram username: @eoghannmurphy
The second series of Love Island: Australia (2020) starts Monday 1 March at 9PM on ITV2
