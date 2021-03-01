Love Island Australia cast Instagram and Twitter usernames from season 2

Wondering the Instagram and Twitter usernames of the Australia Love Island cast of season 2?

Here's where to follow the Love Island Australia contestants as the show comes to the UK.

The second season of Love Island Australia airs on ITV2 from 9PM on Monday, 1 March and continues nightly.

The Australian version of the UK’s favourite dating show is once again hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott.

In the search for romance, the Aussie Islanders will couple up and get to know one another. But as new bombshells arrive on the Island, which couples have what it takes to make it to the final and have a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize?

Here's all the social media details of Love Island Australia contestants...

Love Island Australia contestants season 2

Details correct at time of original airing in Australia.

Cartier Surjan – 19-year-old Lifeguard from Sydney

Instagram username: @cartiersurjan

Cynthia Taylu – 23-year-old Model from Brisbane

Instagram username: @taylu_me

Twitter username: @taylu_me

Jessie Wynter – 23-year-old Waitress from Hobart

Instagram username: @jessiereneewynter

Vanessa Sierra Joli – 24-year-old Businesswoman from Sydney

Instagram username: @vanessa5ierra

Cassie Lansdell – 27-year-old Executive Assistant from Sydney

Instagram username: @cassielansdell

Gerard Majda – 23-year-old Personal Trainer from Perth

Instagram username: @bodymajic

Adam Farrugia – 27-year-old Plasterer from Gold Coast

Instagram username: @adzyfarrugia

Matt Zukowski – 24-year-old Wrestler & Model from Melbourne

Instagram username: @mattzukowski

Sam Withers – 28-year-old International DJ from Melbourne

Instagram username: @djsamwithers

Twitter username: @djsamwithers

Maurice Salib – 27-year-old Media Executive from Sydney

Instagram username: @mauricesalib

Eoghan Murphy – 24-year-old Real Estate Agent from Gold Coast

Instagram username: @eoghannmurphy

The second series of Love Island: Australia (2020) starts Monday 1 March at 9PM on ITV2

