David Walliams has joked he'll miss his pay cheque after this year's series of Britain's Got Talent was cancelled.

It was announced earlier this year that Britain's Got Talent's next series would not air until 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine, David was asked about the postponement.

Lorraine Kelly quizzed: "There's no Britain's Got Talent, are you going to miss it? Are you going to miss your Simon?

"I'm going to miss the money!" laughed David.

He then continued: "I'm definitely going to miss the show, it's a shame but I understand the reasons.

"We can't do the show as usual, we need the audience.

"It is a shame but we will be back bigger and better next year!"

Britain's Got Talent's fifteenth series will air next year, (hopefully!) when things are back to normal.

ITV said in a statement earlier this year: "Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the well-being and health of every person involved in the programme from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience, the decision has been made to – unfortunately - move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent to 2022.

"BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely.

"Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can’t currently go ahead as planned.

"Thanks everyone for your continued love & support of the show."

Amanda Holden previously said waiting would make for the better show.

"We need [the audience], because we call them the fifth judge and it just makes no sense not to have them behind us," she said on Heart Breakfast.

Amanda explained: "I think it affects the show and it affects the quality of the show and with the biggest will in the world – because there’s so much hard work backstage and everyone’s really done a huge effort to make it the best show it can be - it still affects it...

"I would rather wait and make it the best it can be."