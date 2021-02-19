Ant and Dec want to see Roy Keane on I'm A Celebrity

Ant and Dec say they want to see Roy Keane on I'm A Celebrity this year.

The Geordie duo have revealed their hopes of getting the football manager and former professional player in camp for the next series.

Ant said in a chat with The Sun newspaper: "It’s always good to have people that will speak their mind and ruffle a few feathers.

“As much as we love people getting on and having fun, we also love a bit of conflict there.”

Dec added: “Roy Keane for me. I’d love to see him treat his fellow campmates with the same disdain he treats Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp.

"He’d be no-nonsense, he wouldn’t put up with stupidity from the others. He’s top of my list."

The new series of I'm A Celebrity will air on ITV this autumn.

Presented by Ant & Dec, the series typically launches in November.

Due to the pandemic the 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity swapped its usual Australian location for Gwrych Castle in the Welsh countryside.

All the typical tasks appeared while the winner Giovanna Fletcher was named Queen of the Castle rather than the jungle to reflect the new setup.

It was recently reported that the show could stay in Wales for 2021.

Executive producer Richard Cowles previously shared: "Australia has been I’m A Celebrity’s natural home and the Welsh version was born out of necessity rather than choice but we’ve learned a lot and so maybe there is a UK incarnation of the show.

"We will look at what being in Wales means for the format going forward. Is it something we would want to do again, or do we want to return to Australia?"

Picture ITV/Flickr/dfmagazine