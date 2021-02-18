Strictly Come Dancing's profressionals are still waiting to find out if they'll return for this year's series.

Graziano Di Prima has revealed he and the fellow pros on the BBC One show are waiting for a call from producers.

Speaking on FUBAR Radio tonight, Graziano said being on the show has "changed my life".

He enthused: “Being already on Strictly as a professional dancer is, I don’t know, it's a highlight that even if tomorrow it will finish, I will remember for my life.

"It changed my life completely. I come from a small town in Sicily and doing Strictly, literally for me is, I cannot even describe it.”

The Italian continued: “And the chance to come back next season, hopefully fingers crossed, for me, I’m already a winner! And I want to enjoy every second of it. I don't want to plan anything. So that's why every time they ask me something, for me it’s yes.

"There are millions of professional dancers around the world that the chance to join Strictly is everything, it’s everything.

"When they called me for Strictly, I was like, ‘Are you sure. Are you sure you are talking to the right one?’”

And he added of waiting to find out if he'll be asked back this year: “They’re going to call us soon, I think, in the next few weeks. Around the end of February, first weeks of March, usually.

"This year, I don't know how it's going to be, but hopefully.”

Meanwhile, Graziano said he'd love to be paired up with a male celebrity if he gets a partner this year.

Graziano joined the show in 2018 but has only had a celebrity partner once, radio DJ Vick Hope, who he danced with in his first year.

Chatting to FUBAR Radio hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on Access All Areas, Graziano said: “Dance is for everyone. And I say this in every class, it is for everyone who loves dancing.

"Dancing was just born to let the people be free and happy.”

Graziano and his colleague previously became the first professionals on the show to perform a same-sex couple dance back in 2019. The routine led to nearly 300 complaints however a report for the BBC later revealed the complaints wouldn’t be upheld.

Pictures: (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy