The stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK's The United KingDolls could claim Number 1 with UK, Hun?

The United Kingdolls, whose members include contestants A’Whora, Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce, served up girl-band realness as they took to the stage to perform the song in the latest episode.

The queens were tasked with writing and performing their own sickening verses as they competed in the franchise’s RuRuvision Song Contest against rivals Bananadrama - Eurovision presenter Graham Norton was even on hand as a guest judge to help deliver the final scores.

The United Kingdolls not only claimed a win in the challenge but may be about to claim a win in the charts.

After being made available to download and stream via World Of Wonder Records, UK, Hun? has strut straight to #4 on Official Big Top 40 and #1 on UK iTunes charts.

Now the race is on to make it the first ever UK Number 1 for any drag group.

A’Whora said: “The reaction to ‘UK, HUN?’ Has been bing, bang, bonkers! The fans, the nans, the aunts and cousins have all been tuning in and singing along, and we love to see it!

"To think 4 drag queens are in the official charts is mental, from Ru-Ru vision to EUROVISION! it’s the United King-domination.”

Bimini Bon Boulash added: “Hearing my lyrics about gender and self-expression being played on Radio 1 has been a dream come true. The song is about positivity and having a good time, which is exactly what we need right now.

"It's 3 minutes where it's okay for you to be silly, laugh and have fun. I'm so excited people are loving it the way they are!"

Lawrence Chaney commented: “I’m so thrilled that, as someone who doesn’t dance or sing as part of their act, I kept up and realised my full potential as a queen.

"You can be a pop star if you put your mind to it! We had the most fun! And I’m excited for what we do next! Maybe it’ll be ‘from Helensburgh to Eurovision’...”

And Tayce said: “I’m absolutely over the moon with the love and support we’ve all had. All the artwork that’s been made, the TikToks, seeing children, elders and everyone in between living for it and blasting it in their cars is nuts!

"I’d never think that this camp old ditty bop would make its way to the charts, it’s mind blowing, and I love it!”

You can download and stream UK, Hun by The United KingDolls online here. The song was written and produced by Freddy Scott and Brett McLaughlin aka Leland.

Meanwhile some fans of the group have been petitioning the BBC to have the The United KingDolls represent the UK at Eurovision this year.