Celebrity Best Home Cook has crowned its first ever winner in tonight's results.

The first Celebrity version of the BBC One cookery competition came to a close tonight.

Three celebrities reached the final as Claudia Winkleman welcomes the cooks back into the kitchen for one last time as they compete across three final challenges.

Who won Celebrity Best Home Cook?

In the final, it was broadcaster and former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls who won Celebrity Best Home Cook 2021.

He beat Celeb's Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson and journalist and presenter Rachel Johnson in the final.

In the last episode the three had one last chance impress queen of home cooking Dame Mary Berry, Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett, and produce expert Chris Bavin, if they’re to win the title of Celebrity Best Home Cook.

The final started with the Rustle Up Challenge as Chris provided the cooks with a Butternut Squash, and for an added twist announced that whoever cooked the best dish will avoid the Eliminator and go straight through to the Ultimate final challenge.

After an initial panic, the cooks found their rhythm and produced three outstanding dishes that left the judges to decide their favourite between a sweet butternut squash pie from Tom and two Thai-inspired curries from Ed and Rachel.

Ed won the round and went straight through to the final challenge while Tom and Rachel faced Angela’s Eliminator challenge. Angela set her most difficult eliminator recipe ever, one that involved the cooks making choux pastry, caramel, and constructing a dessert centrepiece fitting for the most glamorous of celebrations.

Rachel found herself eliminated after the challenge leaving Ed and Tom for the final challenge where Mary asked the cooks to produce their Ultimate picnic.

The finalists had to make four items that included one sweet item, one meat, one plant based and one fish. With victory in sight, both finalists cook their hearts out before presenting their food to the judges on beautifully decorated picnic tables.

After attending both picnics the judges retired to their balcony to make their final decision before announcing Ed as the winner.

The final also saw a host of familiar faces return to support the finalists, as the judges announced the first ever Celebrity Best Home Cook.

You catch up on the series online via BBC iPlayer here.