Loved up Strictly stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are engaged after a Valentine's Day proposal.

The couple took to social media at the weekend to reveal that Gorka had popped the question - and Gemma said yes!

Advertisements

Sharing a loved up picture on Instagram, Gorka wrote: "The best day with my forever Valentine’s ♥️ I asked and she said YES!!!!!! 💍 Happy Valentine’s Day everyone"

Gemma wrote on her page alongside the same image: "Valentine’s forever... Of course I said yes ❤️"

Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly Come Dancing during its 2017 series - although they weren't partnered together.

Gemma performed with pro Aljaž Škorjanec while pro dancer Gorka was partnered with Gemma's fellow celebrity contestant Alexandra Burke.

During the show there were rumours of a romance between the pair, and they confirmed on Valentine's Day in 2018 it was official.

In 2019 the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter called Mia.

Reflecting on their romance previously, the actress and presenter insisted the couple were never together on the show.

"We were never hiding anything, but now that we've said, 'Yes, we are together and we're very happy,' we can all just get on with it and things can calm down a bit," she explained.

In an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Gemma continued: "We only saw each other for the live show at weekends, and what was happening with me and Gorka was the last thing on our minds – well, on my mind anyway!"

Advertisements

She added: "I couldn't have contemplated a relationship while the show was on, it was just too stressful. So it was a gradual thing. There was no lightning-bolt moment, unfortunately."

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in the autumn for a new series.