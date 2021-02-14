Simon Cowell 'planning for The X Factor to return in 2022'

Simon Cowell is reportedly planning an epic comeback for his shows in 2022.

The X Factor has been off air since 2019 while Britain's Got Talent has delayed its next series due to the ongoing pandemic.

But by the sounds of it both will be back bigger than ever in 2022.

The Sun newspaper reports that Simon is planning a "a huge TV comeback" for next year.

An insider shared: “Simon wants to keep everyone on his sets safe and let 2021 play out. But he feels, after a much-needed break, X Factor 2022 will be good to go, with some changes."

Simon Cowell

Britain's Got Talent judges

Alongside BGT and The X Factor, Simon and his team are also said to be working on new formats for streaming.

The source added: “He’s asked his team to examine what TV formats could be ready by next year and feels channels and streaming platforms are in need of new ideas and there are opportunities to shape the future of TV.”

Simon missed the live shows of last year's series of Britain's Got Talent after injuring his back in an electric bike accident.

He was set to return to the panel alongside Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon this year before filming was postponed.

A statement released in February announced that the next series of Britain's Got Talent wouldn't air until 2022.

Producers said: "Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the well-being and health of every person involved in the programme from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience, the decision has been made to – unfortunately - move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent to 2022.

"BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely

"Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can’t currently go ahead as planned."

Meanwhile The X Factor has been taking a break since 2019 where it aired a special Celebrity version.

Megan McKenna won the Celebrity X Factor in 2019

Simon starred on the panel of judges with Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger while it was reality star Megan McKenna who won.

2020 was the first in more than 15 years without a series of the hit singing show.

As for when it will make a return, ITV boss Kevin Lygo said at last year's (virtual) Edinburgh TV Festival said: “It was our most successful entertainment show for the best part of a decade and you need to be wary of changes, we all think there were too many changes towards the end of the run.

“I’m sure X Factor will be back at some stage, it’s really when is the right moment."