The Masked Singer - who are they? Favourites to be revealed ahead of the final

The Masked Singer UK is back tonight on ITV for the final - who is left to be revealed?

Ahead of tonight's final, three acts remain in the competition with Sausage, Robin, and Badger to be unmasked.

When it comes to who's behind the mask, each character has a firm favourite.

Bookies Betfair says the odds-on favourites for the three finalists are Robin as JLS singer Aston Merrygold (1/2), Sausage as actress Sheridan Smith (8/11) and Badger as singer Ne-Yo (11/10).

But they aren't the only guesses.

Joss Stone is now 4/1 second favourite to be Sausage, Olly Murs is new 3/1 second favourite to be Robin and Peter Andre 2/1 second favourite to be Badger.

It is extremely close to see who will be crowned champion - Robin is 6/4 favourite, followed by Badger at 15/8 and Robin at 2/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "The Masked Singer may have captivated people up and down the land in 2021, but the biggest riddle of all is still bamboozling amateur sofa sleuths - just who is Badger?

"While there are odds-on favourites in the forms of Aston Merrygold at 1/2 to be Robin and Sheridan Smith at 11/8 to be Sausage, the furry biker has everyone stumped.

"Ne-Yo is the current 11/10 favourite to be Badger, followed by Peter Andre at 2/1 and Adam Lambert at 3/1 - but having concealed themselves so well, the unmasking will come as a surprise to everybody come Saturday night.

"The polished performances of Robin sees him as 6/4 favourite to win the show - but he is very closely followed by Badger at 15/8 and Sausage at 2/1 in what the odds suggest will be an incredibly tense final of everyone's favourite detective show."

In he final the top three will all perform once more before a winner is crowned and everyone is unmasked.

The Masked Singer 2021 airs Saturday night at 7PM on ITV.

Joel Dommett hosts with panellists Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Davina McCall.

This week they're joined by guest judge Nicola Roberts.

Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV