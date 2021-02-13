What's the prize on The Masked Singer? Winner is crowned this weekend!

The Masked Singer UK is back for series 2 on ITV - as the final draws in, what does the winner get?

The show sees celebrities fight to put on the best music performance while their identities are kept hidden with elaborate masks.

Series 2 of The Masked Singer launched on Boxing Day and this weekend will crown its winner.

What prize does the winner of The Masked Singer get?

The winner of the show will walk away with the title of The Masked Singer 2021 Champion - and a shiny trophy to match.

There's no prize money for the winner of the show, which is decided by the studio audience.

Host Joel Dommett oversees proceedings with celebrity sleuths Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Davina McCall attempting to guess the identity of the celebs before they're unmasked.

The characters taking part in series 2 of The Masked Singer are Bush Baby, Swan, Alien, Harlequin, Viking, Robin, Grandfather Clock, Blob, Seahorse, Badger, Sausage and Dragon.

Nine have been unmasked so far leaving Robin, Badger and Sausage in the grand final.

Who won The Masked Singer last year? (SPOILERS!)

The Masked Singer made its debut in the UK in 2020 with Nicola Roberts crowned the winner.

Girls Aloud star Nicola performed as Queen Bee on the show in 2020, becoming the first ever champion of The Masked Singer UK.

She beat Hedgehog in the final, with his identity revealed as comedian and actor Jason Manford.

Octopus finished in third place, unmasked as super star classical singer Katherine Jenkins.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV Hub here.

This year there is also new spin-off show The Masked Singer: Unmasked on the ITV Hub and ITV2.

Picture: ITV