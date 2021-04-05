Strictly Come Dancing bosses are working on getting a full series to screen this year.

2020's run was cut short due to the pandemic with a number of other changes made in order to allow the show to go ahead.

Advertisements

Although Strictly won't be back on TV until the autumn, planning is already underway for the 2021 series.

The Sun reports that bosses are hoping to return the show to usual, including the traditional trip to Blackpool which was cancelled last year.

"They’re going to use what they learned to put on a full series this year," a source shared. "That means 13 episodes will be returning — and all of the themed weeks.

"The pinnacle will be the trip to Blackpool and that’s always been the way on Strictly."

While we may have more episodes of Strictly this year there still may be one big change.

It's been claimed that Bruno Tonioli could again miss out appearing in person in order to film Dancing with the Stars in America.

He'd still take part in the show via video link and would return to the panel in 2022.

Advertisements

Alongside Bruno, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse are all expected to return to the show alongside hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Speaking last week on Good Morning Britain, Craig said: “We’re hoping Bruno comes back. We really do want him there in the seat - whether he stays in the seat or not as he’s generally up and down like a yo-yo! Of course we want him back.

"If he can’t come back then he’ll do what he did last time, you know due to restrictions, and just do lives and crosses and feeds to the studio which was great fun as it was anyway.

“But I’m really looking forward to it. I think the BBC did an amazing job and have protocols in place for absolutely every single situation, so you will get Strictly and a much fuller version this year.

"Obviously last year they had to isolate in time, so we had to start a month later, they’re planning on doing the full version this year.”

You can Watch Good Morning Britain weekdays on ITV from 6am and catch up on ITV Hub.

Meanwhile Strictly typically begins in September on BBC One.

Advertisements

The professionals line up for 2021 was previously confirmed while there have already been some rumours about this year's celebrities.

Picture: BBC