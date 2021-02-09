ITV 'hope to sign Oti Mabuse for The Masked Dancer panel'

Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse has been tipped for The Masked Dancer.

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, the show sees famous faces showcasing their dance moves while keeping their identity a secret behind elaborate costumes.

Advertisements

Just like on The Masked Singer, a panel attempt to guess who is hiding behind the mask, helped along with a series of clues.

It was previously reported that ITV were working on a UK version of the format, which recently launched in the US.

Now the Daily Mirror report that ITV are hopeful of signing Oti Mabuse for the panel.

A source said: "With her dance experience and popularity with audiences, she'd be perfect for The Masked Dancer."

“Everyone's very hopeful that she'll sign," they added.

The tabloid suggests that The Masked Singer's Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan would join Oti on the new show.

Advertisements

Rita Ora is set to be left off the line up as she is currently filming The Voice in Australia.

ITV have yet to officially announce its plans for the spin-off, which is expected to air later in 2021.

It's rumoured The Masked Dancer could take the place of Britain's Got Talent's semi-finals in May after the talent show announced delayed its next series until 2021.

For now The Masked Singer UK's second series concludes this Saturday night on ITV.

Acts left in the competition are Robin, Badger and Sausage.

This weekend will see the winner crowned as well the remaining finalists are all unmasked.

Advertisements

You can catch up with the series via the ITV website.

Picture: Oti Mabuse - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy