Here's a first look at tonight's grand final of The Masked Singer 2021.

The Masked Singer UK's second season concludes on Saturday, 13 February at 7PM on ITV.

The series has seen another 12 famous faces fight to put on a standout musical performance all while their identities are kept secret with outrageous masks.

Those left in the competition for the final are Sausage, Badger and Robin.

Robin performs in the final. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Sausage performs in the final. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Each will be singing again in order to impress the studio audience and be crowned the winner.

But whatever the outcome, all three will end be taking their masks off at the end of the episode.

Going into the final of the Masked Singer, the odds-on favourites for the three finalists are: Robin - Aston Merrygold (1/2), Sausage - Sheridan Smith (8/11) and Badger - Ne-Yo (11/10)

Joss Stone is now 4/1 second favourite to be Sausage, Olly Murs is new 3/1 second favourite to be Robin and Peter Andre 2/1 second favourite to be Badger.

It is extremely close to see who will be crowned champion - Robin is 6/4 favourite, followed by Badger at 15/8 and Robin at 2/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "The Masked Singer may have captivated people up and down the land in 2021, but the biggest riddle of all is still bamboozling amateur sofa sleuths - just who is Badger?

"While there are odds-on favourites in the forms of Aston Merrygold at 1/2 to be Robin and Sheridan Smith at 11/8 to be Sausage, the furry biker has everyone stumped.

Badger performs in the final. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

The eliminated acts return for a group performance. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

"Ne-Yo is the current 11/10 favourite to be Badger, followed by Peter Andre at 2/1 and Adam Lambert at 3/1 - but having concealed themselves so well, the unmasking will come as a surprise to everybody come Saturday night.

"The polished performances of Robin sees him as 6/4 favourite to win the show - but he is very closely followed by Badger at 15/8 and Sausage at 2/1 in what the odds suggest will be an incredibly tense final of everyone's favourite detective show."

Meanwhile the eliminated acts - Dragon, Blob, Swan, Viking, Grandfather Clock, Harlequin, Seahorse, Alien and Bush Baby - will return for a special group performance.

Host Joel Dommett - who has teased a big surprise reveal - and celebrity sleuths Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan are joined by a special guest for the final.

Reigning The Masked Singer champion Nicola Roberts will join the panel in attempting to discover who's behind the mask.

The Girls Aloud star won the first ever series of The Masked Singer UK last year as Queen Bee.

And Nicola teased she "knew instantly" who one of the finalists were.

"I knew instantly who it was. I was just freaking out that they were on the show," she said.

Nicola Roberts is back as a guest judge. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

You can watch the show online via the ITV website.

For 2021 there is also new spin-off show The Masked Singer: Unmasked on the ITV Hub and ITV2.

Picture: ITV.