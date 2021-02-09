Gabrielle reveals new album featuring The Masked Singer covers

Gabrielle is to release a new album featuring songs from The Masked Singer.

Gabrielle was unmasked as Harlequin on The Masked Singer UK in the weekend's semi-final.

And fresh from the show, Gabrielle has unveiled a brand new album for release in March.

Do It Again will feature covers that Gabrielle performed on the show alongside new originall songs.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I am so excited. On this album I’ve got five covers from the show. I loved doing the show so much — when I wasn’t hot, and just singing the songs.

“Taking songs from The Masked Singer and singing them and covering them was just perfect. I’ve also got five favourite covers that I love, and I’ve added two new songs. So I’m just really excited.

"I’m looking forward to people hearing it for the first time.”

The collection will include Billie Eilish's everything i wanted, Rihanna's Diamonds, Harry Styles hit Falling and Tracey Chapman song Fast Car.

The album will drop on 5 March with first single, original song Stop Right Now, out now.

Gabrielle said: "I have loved putting my own stamp on the songs I sang on The Masked Singer along with some of my favourite covers and two new songs I wrote.

"The new single Stop Right Now was written with Ben Cullum. It’s a song I’ve wanted to release for a while and I would dance to it in my kitchen.

"I always felt it needed to see the light of day! I am so happy that day has come.

"I’m really excited for people to hear this album and I hope they enjoy my take on the covers and the new songs too."

Gabrielle recently shared all about her time on The Masked Singer after being unmasked.

She said of signing up: "It was an opportunity to do something I never thought I would, I say no thank you to a lot of tv shows that just aren’t me but this was about singing and me pushing myself.

"This last year has been so crazy so why not making it even more crazy by singing night after night dressed as a Harlequin."

Picture: ITV