Bruno Tonioli 'could miss Strictly Come Dancing again this year'

Bruno Tonioli may not appear in person on Strictly Come Dancing this year, it's been reported.

Bruno sat out last year's show due to the pandemic, appearing only virtually on Sunday night's results show.

Advertisements

With the prospect of continued travel and quarantine restrictions between the UK and US, it's claimed Bruno could also miss year's Strictly in person.

Speaking to GB News this week, Strictly's head judge Shirley Ballas revealed: "Bruno they are still deciding depending on the rules flying in and flying out. I know Bruno, if he can make it he will."

The Sun newspaper previously reported that Bruno was unable to commit to both Strictly and its American version, Dancing with the Stars.

A source said "irreplaceable" Bruno "will be back" in 2022.

“Of course, he’s still very much part of the Strictly family and is keen to appear on a video link several times through the series," they added.

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse are all expected to return to the judging panel.

Advertisements

If Bruno can't male it, it's said there likely won't be a fourth judge despite Anton Du Beke proving a fan favourite after temporarily sitting in last year.

Anton was called up to the panel after Motsi had to take two weeks out in order to self-isolate.

He said at the time: "I was so, so happy.

"I love the show. I love everything about it, so to finally get a chance to judge it was incredible. My wife cried when I told her but I also thought that it would give me something to do for the rest of the series.

"When you're voted off at the beginning you have nothing to do. It's easy not to feel part of the show because you're sitting in the audience watching everyone else dance. So thank goodness they gave me the judging job."

Anton's chance to judge came after he was previously turned down as Len Goodman's replacement.

Speaking on Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch in February, Anton recalled: "You know what they say about you lose more than you win...

"When Len left Strictly Come Dancing, they interviewed and auditioned a number of people to take over… I auditioned for it and I got turned down."

Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing will air in the autumn on BBC One.

Picture: BBC