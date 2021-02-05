RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Queens on Lockdown special coming to BBC Three

RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Queens on Lockdown special is on its way to BBC Three.

The one-off episode will follow the Queens at home after the pandemic forced filming of the second series to be paused.

Filmed in Spring 2020, the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK (4 February) saw RuPaul announce to the Queens that production on the show had to stop.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Queens on Lockdown will stream on BBC Three from Friday, 12 February. It will also air on TV On BBC One on Tuesday, 16 February at midnight.

A teaser for the special reads: "A never-before-seen look into the lockdown lives of the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK when they were sent home for a seven-month break in filming due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Through a combination of self-filmed video diaries and interview footage, the queens give us an all-access look at their quarantine home lives, their professional struggles, their emotional highs and lows, and how they got ready to return to the competition."

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will continue as usual next Thursday, 11 February, picking up from when filming restarted in November of last year.

Judge Alan Carr previously joked that the break may have been a blessing for some Queens.

He told ITV's Lorraine: "It's also good for some of the drag queens who maybe their sewing wasn't that good, because in the lockdown, if they've got any sense, they'd be on that sewing machine, with that pedal down - no excuse!"

The twelve competing queens on this year's series are Tayce, Lawrence Chaney, Cherry Valentine, Tia Kofi, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Veronica Green, Sister Sister, Joe Black, Ellie Diamond, Asttina Mandella, and A’Whora.

Series two is even bigger than the first, with twelve queens battling it out over ten weeks, with judges RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr returning to our screens, bringing some much overdue joy to the great British public.

Each week Alan or Graham will join RuPaul and Michelle on a rotational basis, alongside an extra special celebrity guest judge.

Episodes stream from 7PM on Thursday nights on BBC Three/BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC