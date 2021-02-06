Here's a full recap of this weekend's instalment of The Masked Singer 2021 with all the performances and latest two reveals.

The 2021 series of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV on Saturday nights.

Across 8 shows a new cast of twelve famous faces will be performing all while concealing their identitieswith ever flamboyantly elaborate character costumes.

The panel - TV personality Jonathan Ross, comedian Mo Gilligan, singer Rita Ora and presenter Davina McCall - will try to find out who is behind the mask after each performance.

Tonight was the semi-final as five acts became three ahead of next weekend's grand final.

Watch all the performances and latest two reveals below...

Badger

Badger performed Grease by Frankie Valli.

Harlequin

Harlequin performed Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish.

Robin

Robin performed Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran.

Sausage

Sausage performed Good As Hell by Lizzo.

Dragon

Dragon performed Make You Feel My Love by Adele.

Dragon is revealed!

After all five had performed the audience voted for their favourite. With the fewest votes, Dragon was eliminated and unmasked as comedian and TV presenter Sue Perkins.

Following Dragon's reveal, the remaining four acts returned to perform again...

Badger

Badger performed Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.

Harlequin

Harlequin performed Ava Max's Sweet but Psycho.

Robin

Robin performed Footloose by Kenny Loggins.

Sausage

Sausage performed Rise Up by Andra Day.

Harlequin is revealed!

After the remaining four performed again the audience voted once more and Harlequin was eliminated. She was unmasked as singer-songwriter Gabrielle.

The Masked Singer 2021 concludes next Saturday night on ITV with its grand final.