The Masked Singer is back tonight on ITV with its semi-final as two more acts are unmasked.

The Masked Singer is TV’s craziest guessing game, where celebrities perform undercover in elaborate costumes, keeping their true identities under wraps.

The Masked Singer second series is fronted by Joel Dommett alongside a panel of Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Davina McCall.

This week they'll be joined by guest judge Matt Lucas - ruling him out from behind any of this year's masks!

Sausage

Harlequin

Contestants left taking part in the competition this year are Robin, Harlequin, Sausage, Badger and Dragon.

In tonight’s episode, it’s a double elimination as five become three.

At the end of show two celebrities will be unmasked and their identities revealed.

Going into the semi-final stage of the Masked Singer, ahead of another double elimination, each contestant has a clear odds-on favourite with bookies Betfair to be behind the mask.

Punters are putting money on Sheridan Smith being Sausage, Aston Merrygold being Robin and Gabrielle singing as Harlequin.

Ne-Yo is currently tipped to be behind the Badger bask while Courtney Act is favourite to be Dragon.

Dragon

Robin

But will any of those guesses prove correct?

Meanwhile there is a NEW favourite to win the show - previously it was Badger, but the smooth tones of Robin now make him 6/4 most likely to win the Masked Singer having seen his odds slashed from 4/1 last week.

Robin is followed by Badger (2/1), Sausage (4/1), Harlequin (5/1) and the rank outsider Dragon (16/1)

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "The competition is really hotting up now as we get to the final five singers, with armchair sleuths convinced they clearly know who is behind each of the masks.

"Sheridan Smith has the shortest odds at 1/4 to be sausage, followed by Aston Merrygold at 1/3 to be Robin and Gabrielle who is 1/2 to be Harlequin. Punters are a bit less confident in Ne-Yo at 4/5 to be Badger and Courtney Act who is 10/11 to be Dragon, but with more clues unveiled each week, they seem to be excelling as amateur Sherlock Holmes'.

"Meanwhile there is a new favourite to win the show in the form of Robin, whose clearly-trained professional singing voice has vowed viewers into slashing his odds from 4/1 to 6/4 to be champion."

Rita recently teased there were some "amazing guests" to be revealed in the final two weeks.

Badger

Matt Lucas

She told The Sun newspaper of the show: “It’s something that the whole family can sit down and watch together and I think that’s what makes it so special.

"Keep watching though because there are some more amazing guests to come. You will not believe who there is!”

The Masked Singer UK second series continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV Hub here.

This year there is also new spin-off show The Masked Singer: Unmasked on the ITV Hub and ITV2.

Picture: ITV