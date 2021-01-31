Gary Barlow 'to host new ITV show reuniting bands like S Club 7'

Gary Barlow will reportedly host a new ITV prime-time music series.

The format, from the team who made ITV2's The Big Reunion, will see bands of the 80s, 90s and 00s reunite.

The show will apparently follow the groups as they record music and perform a one-off gig at The Royal Albert Hall.

S Club 7 are one of the groups set to feature in the series, reports The Sun newspaper.

A source told the tabloid: "The show is in the planning stages but there is a lot of excitement from Gary’s side of things and the production company are buzzing about it.

“Lots of these bands haven’t been able to tour or record music, so an opportunity to get together for an ITV prime-time show is a very attractive proposition.”

The Big Reunion previously aired for two series on ITV2 between 2013 and 2014.

It featured groups including Five, 911, Atomic Kitten, B*Witched, Blue, Honeyz, Liberty X, A1, and Eternal.

It followed the groups as they reunited and prepared for a big come-back performance.

The show proved a ratings hit and spawned spin-offs The Big Reunion: On Tour - following the groups on an arena tour - and The Big Christmas Reunion - which saw the groups recording a charity Christmas single.