The Masked Singer is back tonight with its latest episode.

The Masked Singer UK's second series is airing Saturday evenings on ITV.

The mystery singing competition sees famous faces go head to head to put on a standout musical performance all while their identities are kept covered with outrageous masks and costumes.

Five contestants have been unmasked so far leaving seven on the series - Viking, Badger, Blob, Harlequin, Robin, Sausage and Dragon.

Dragon

Harlequin

This week they'll each perform a new song again before TWO are eliminated and unmasked in a double exit.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Singer second series with panellists Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan.

For the latest episode they'll be joined by guest panellist Alan Carr

Ahead of episode, host Joel has spoken about being interrogated by fans over the show.

He shared: "When the show is on, that’s when it’s difficult because it’s all flooding back to me. I constantly have people coming up to me in the street saying ‘who is this person?!’

This week's panel with guest judge Alan Carr

Blob

"I remember at the NTAs last year Rob Brydon was sat in front of me and he turned around and said 'I will give you my house if Octopus isn’t Charlotte Church.'

"In my head I was saying I think I’ve just got a house. I immediately said ‘alright!’ and we shook on it but, unfortunately, he’s since forgotten we had the conversation."

And Joel added: "Another thing I love about the show, that celebrities who weren’t on it joined in on Twitter. Like Peter Crouch tweeting ‘I am not a tree.’

"Jason Manford kept on cleverly saying ‘I am not a hedgehog’ last year and he said to me afterwards ‘I just said I’m not a hedgehog and I’m not. I’m not a hedgehog. I never said I’m not the person inside the Hedgehog costume.’ So everyone playing along, be aware of that!"

Meanwhile Jonathan has admitted that the panel found themselves "so far off the track" with some of this year's famous faces.

He explained: There were one or two performances where someone would do amazingly well with one song and we’d say ‘wow this is a professional singer’ and the next week they would sing and we would go ‘wow this is not a professional singer.’ Some people have a good voice but not a good voice for every song.

Robin

Sausage

"This added to the fun because we were so far off the track with quite a few of the people who afterwards, when the masks come off, it was obvious.

"There were a few people we guessed backstage. I guessed two of them and it turned out to be the actual people but I didn’t make those guesses on the show. I was furious!

The Masked Singer 2021 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Badger

Viking

You can watch the show online via the ITV Hub.

For 2021 there is also new spin-off show The Masked Singer: Unmasked on the ITV Hub and ITV2.

Pictures: ©Bandicoot TV/ITV