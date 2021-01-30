Here's a full recap of this weekend's episode of The Masked Singer 2021 - who was behind the mask this week?.

The second series of The Masked Singer is currently airing on ITV each weekend.

Over eight episodes a brand new cast of twelve celebs will be singing while concealing their identities..

A line up of celebrity sleuths - TV personality Jonathan Ross, presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora and comedian Mo Gilligan - will try to find out who is behind the mask each episode.

This week saw the top seven acts each perform again before TWO were unmasked at the end of the episode.

Recap the performances and latest reveals below...

Dragon

Dragon performed Shoop Shop Song by Cher.

Harlequin

Harlequin performed Falling by Harry Styles.

Blob

Blob performed Addicted To Love by Robert Palmer.

Robin

Robin performed Closer by Ne-Yo.

Badger

Badger performed Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus.

Viking

Viking performed The Scientist by Coldplay.

Sausage

Sausage performed I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor.

Viking and Blob is revealed!

After all had performed, it was Viking, Blob and Dragon that found themselves in the bottom three following the audience vote. The judges chose to save Dragon leaving both Blob and Viking to be revealed. Blob was unmasked as actor, comedian and TV personality Sir Lenny Henry while Viking was unmasked as A-ha singer Morten Harket.

