Curtis Pritchard hints he's still single after Celebs Go Dating

Curtis Pritchard has seemingly let slip that he's still single after Celebs Go Dating.

Curtis is one of the seven celebrities to have signed up for this year's new series of Celebs Go Dating.

Speaking ahead of Monday's launch, Curtis appeared to accidentally reveal he hadn't met a partner on the show.

He told ITV's Lorraine (via The Sun): "I don't normally watch myself back on TV but I can not wait to watch this tonight.

"There's so many embarrassing moments and so many good moments as well."

He then continued: "I am looking for love, I'm single so..." before quickly correcting himself: "Well actually... I'm not going to say that...

"I've just given that away."

The new season has a new title, Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion with the show airing from a swanky new home.

Alongside Curtis, the Celebs Go Dating 2021 line up includes famous DJ Tom Zanett, Ibiza’s King of Ocean Beach Wayne Lineker and reality star Chloe Ferry.

Completing the cast are actress Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Made in Chelsea's Sophie Hermann and actor and Strictly Come Dancing star Karim Zeroual.

For the very first time, the celebs and their potential matches all bed down together in one very plush mansion, under the ever-watchful eyes of dating experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson.

In the first episode the men are thrown into the action straightaway at the very first Mansion Mixer, while the girls watch on. But there's difficult decisions to be made as the agents reveal just six single girls can be invited to move into the Mansion...

Celebs Go Dating 2021 launches on Monday, January 25 on E4 and continues Monday-Fridays at 9PM.

You can watch episodes online via All 4.

Picture: Channel 4