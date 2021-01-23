Here's a first look at tonight's episode of The Masked Singer as the top eight acts face off.

The Masked Singer UK is back airing Saturday evenings on ITV with its second series.

Advertisements

The singing competition sees celebs fight to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind outrageous masks.

Four celebrities have been unmasked so far leaving eight in the competition - Robin, Bush Baby, Badger, Viking, Blob, Dragon, Sausage and Harlequin.

Badger. Picture ©Bandicoot TV

Bushbaby. Picture ©Bandicoot TV

This weekend they will all perform together for the first time this year, each singing another new song in a bid to impress the studio audience and panel.

At the end of the evening one more celebrity will be unmasked.

Advertisements

Joel Dommett hosts The Masked Singer UK 2021 joined by a panel of Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross.

Badger. Picture ©Bandicoot TV

Speaking about the latest series, Joel shared: "I genuinely felt like everyone was amazing this series. This year we have some incredible voices. The level of singers is higher.

"Performance wise – last year Queen Bee blew us away and every song gave you goosebumps and tingles.

"This year there’s definitely at least four or five that had that effect on us and it made every show epic. It feels more epic this year I think.

Blob. Picture ©Bandicoot TV

Sausage. Picture ©Bandicoot TV

"Full credit to the production because filming with more restrictions and within the rules and guidelines, to make a show feel more epic this time was really difficult and I think we really achieved it.

"Even though every singer is within a full costume I still had to be two metres away from them.

Advertisements

"I will say that the staging is amazing this year. Every performance looks really different."

Harlequin. Picture ©Bandicoot TV

Meanwhile when it comes to the panel's guesses this year, Davina revealed: "I did a bit better. Better than last time anyway. I don’t even know who won in the guessing but it was quite close.

"We all did a bit better this time though. There were quite a few weeks though where none of us had any idea.

"There were quite a few people where none of us knew who it was which was so nice because when they took off their masks we were like oh my God, SO far away from the correct answer."

Viking. Picture ©Bandicoot TV

Dragon. Picture ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer airs at 7PM tonight (23 January) on ITV.

Advertisements

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.

For 2021 there is also new spin-off show The Masked Singer: Unmasked on the ITV Hub and ITV2.