The Cabins spoilers - meet new arrivals on the final day of dates

It’s the final day of dates in The Cabins on ITV2 tonight.

As the dating season draws to a close, what decision will the final daters make about what happens next?

Advertisements

In Stag's Mount, 27-year-old delivery driver Craig from Bromley meets 25-year-old recruitment consultant Mae from Nottingham.

Mae says before heading into the Cabin: “I am a karaoke Queen looking for my karaoke King. My personality is quite out there. I quite like not caring what people think of me, but I think people find it intimidating. Me, personally, I think I’m a warm person. I don’t know what they’re on about.

Mae

Craig

“I’ve been single a while, looking to meet someone nice, shiny, new.”

Meanwhile, her date Craig says: “I just like to make people happy. I feel it’s really hard to meet people face to face. Me being looks 5, personality 9, it’s quite hard to show that through an app.”

He adds: “The tortoise and the hare, the nice guy should come out ahead…”

On arrival, the pair break the ice with questions from, fittingly, the ice bucket.

Mae is asked, would you rather sleep with Boris Johnson or Keir Starmer?

Advertisements

Mae: “I don’t know who Keir is. The name rings a bell. I think I’m going to go for Keir Starmer. I don’t know what he looks like but I think he sounds nicer. Can’t be worse than Boris Johnson, Bo Jo.”

Later Mae admits to Craig her humour is “taking the p***”.

Mae and Craig get to know each other.

In the hot tub, Craig compliments her eyes, he says: “I’m working on it, I’m breaking down those barriers.”

Mae smiles: “Melting the ‘Ice Queen’.”

However, when Craig doesn’t stick to the general rules of karaoke duets - i.e. only singing your designated lines - Mae responds: “No p***ing about. Karaoke is not a joke. Stick to your line.”

Upstairs alone, Mae gets emotional speaking to a friend admitting she thinks she’s been a bit “harsh with the banter”. She says: “I’ve only just met the geezer, I shouldn’t be joking like that”.

She adds: “I’ve been out of the game so long I don’t know what you do anymore – how do you flirt?”

Later Mae opens up to Craig about how she’s feeling. Can things turn around before the final check out?

In Otter's Pocket there’s a familiar face as Clinton returns for another date. He admits he treated his first date “like a holiday, rather than getting to know the person”.

Loryn

His date is 26-year-old make up artist Loryn who says: “When they get to know me, there’s more than just the curls and the lashes, there’s actually someone inside.

Advertisements

“I need someone who is a bit of a strong character, who is loud and has a bigger presence than me, or the same as me... if they’re shy, I’ll eat them alive.”

And shyness doesn’t look to be an issue, with the pair sharing a hot tub and discussing their kissing techniques. With Loryn admitting she doesn’t like kissing with tongues, there’s only one thing for it - to kiss.

And the hot tub banter continues as Loryn reveals: “My party trick is I can put my feet behind my head.” She attempts to do it without plunging under the water.

In the morning they do a work out together and Loryn overhears him saying he wants to leave with her. Does she feel the same way?

Finally in Beaver's Burrow, Andras and Liam spend another 24 hours together.

Andras has kept his promise to take charge of activities and has arranged a date with Liam to… throw some axes.

Liam and Andras try axe throwing

When Liam sees the giant cages outside of the Cabin he laughs: “There was a thought in my head, ‘Oh are we cage fighting or something?!’”

He adds: “I never thought I’d be axe throwing in the middle of nowhere!”

Later Liam tells a friend: “He planned what to do which was cool.”

But Liam admits he has something on his mind, telling his friend: “The one thing, which I really don’t want to do, he’s never had a boyfriend, never kissed, I don’t want to be his first kiss if I don’t feel that way about him.”

Advertisements

Later the pair discuss it, with Liam asking, “Are you disappointed you didn’t get your first kiss here?”

Andras replies: “No, I don’t think I came here for that. I came to make a connection with someone and have fun. I didn’t come to ‘neck on’ with someone.”

And just because it hasn’t happened yet, the pair are both certainly keeping the door open about their future.

Andras says: “I don’t know how, I don’t know what that looks like, but I see you in my future, yeah.”

Liam and Andras try axe throwing

Liam agrees: “I see you in mine.”

So with that final check out looming, what ‘status’ will this pair be leaving as?

The Cabins concludes at 9PM on ITV2 ahead of a special reunion show on Sunday. The Cabins Reunion: Out of the Woods airs Sunday at 9pm on ITV2, hosted by Clara Amfo and sidekick David Potts.

Advertisements

You can watch episodes of The Cabins online via the ITV Hub online here.

Picture: ITV