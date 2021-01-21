The Cabins spoilers - hot tub kisses, tandem bike ride and coming out stories

The Cabins continues tonight on ITV2 and romance is on the cards for all of the Cabins…

In Stag's Mount, April and Ryan start the day in the hot tub where they share a kiss and cuddle.

And the horsing around isn’t over for the pair, as they learn they’ve been invited out for a horse and carriage ride.

Of the romantic outing Ryan says: “I’m so glad we got to spend another day together.”

Ryan adds: “I am starting to like you and I think I really had to show that. I’m glad we got a cheeky kiss in this morning. Here’s to many more times like this.”

April and Ryan

The couple are invited out for a horse and carriage ride.

April replies: “Here’s to us.”

Later Ryan admits to a friend they’d both had their guard up a little bit, before his friend asks to speak to April and they all have a video chat.

During the evening they make some clay models of each other and then play a cheeky card game, where April is stunned to learn some new double entendres.

The pair end the evening snuggled in bed together.

Over in Beaver's Burrow, Liam and Andras find themselves on a bicycle made for two.

Andras laughs: “It’s a two seater bike, I’m going to die. Please go at the front, be my hero, save me!”

Liam cringes: “This is one of my worst nightmares!”

But the duo get themselves in sync and come to enjoy their ride.

Liam and Andras go on a tandem bike ride.

And both are happy to open up to each other. While playing a question game they discuss coming out.

Liam says: “When it kind of hit me, I was in a maths class in secondary school. The boys were like, ‘Liam are you gay’? I was like, ‘No’. They were like, ‘Go on, stand up and tell everyone’. And I was like, ‘Do you know what, f*** it, I am gay’ and then obviously he did the whole sarcastic clapping like, ‘Wow’.”

Andras shares: “I did it when I was 13. It was so early I can barely remember it. It was barely a thing. I feel bad when people ask do you have advice, I had the easiest time of it.”

Liam replies: “Yeah, same.”

Later however, Andras appears to need to do some back peddling about his thoughts on Liam.

Andras says: “I don’t think I would have swiped in the right direction to get to talk to you. but I think that’s the best thing about this. We’ve both met someone we’d never normally go for and had an amazing time.”

Liam replies: “All I heard was I wouldn’t swipe right for you. Why wouldn’t you swipe right for me, may I ask?”

Andras gushes: “Oh god, no, I just don’t think, that’s not what I’d normally…”

But later it looks like all isn’t lost as Andras says he’s happy to take more of a lead on deciding what they do, which is something Liam has admitted he’s keen for in a partner.

Liam tells a friend: “I’m worried I see him as a friend. I don’t want to shut anything down as I’m open to the idea.”

Andras and Liam have lunch

Finally over in Otter's Pocket, Ade massages Nina.

Nina says: “That’s one of my love languages, physical touch. Not even in a sexual way, a cuddle etc.”

And it looks like they’re speaking the same love language as a chat in the hot tub leads to a quick peck.

Of a longer kiss Nina jokes to a friend: “He has to earn it, we’re getting there. He’s cheeky. There’s something about him that I do like, so we’ll see.”

Nina’s friend encourages them to have a deeper conversation and they discuss the hardest things they’ve overcome, including losing family members.

Later, Ade cooks for Nina and they both dress up for the occasion.

Chatting over dinner, Ade says of whether he’s ready for a relationship: “100% I know I am. I am definitely ready to find love. If I’ve met the right person I want to push it 100%. Most importantly for me I don’t want to waste my time.”

Nina and Ade chat.

Nina and Ade in the hot tub.

Nina replies: “I feel like we get on. We definitely need time outside of here [the Cabin] to know, know. You’re just full of bants man, which is nice and refreshing. 100% pleasantly surprised. I’m not going to lie, I didn’t think I’d even fancy you a bit, before I met you…”

A delighted Ade adds: “To clarify you said you fancied me… love to hear that stuff. It’s refreshing to hear that. Sometimes girls expect you to realise they like you by their actions. It’s like bro, I’m not a mind reader.”

Later the pair share a kiss in bed.

After another 24 hours the couples must decide whether to stay for another night or check out.

Picture: ITV