The Masked Singer recap! Watch all the performances and reveal from week 5

Here's a full recap of this weekend's episode of The Masked Singer 2021 UK with all the performances and latest reveal.

The second series of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV on Saturday nights.

Advertisements

Throughout eight weeks a fresh line up of 12 celebs will be singing all while keeping their identities secret with elaborate masks.

The panel - TV personality Jonathan Ross, singer Rita Ora, comedian Mo Gilligan and presenter Davina McCall - will be trying to find out who is behind the mask after each performance.

This weekend saw the top eight acts share the stage together for the first time, each performing once more before the studio audience voted for their favourite and one more was unmasked.

Recap the performances and fifth reveal below...

Blob

Blob performed Hotel Room Service by Pitbull.

Sausage

Sausage performed All Around the World by Lisa Stansfield.

Advertisements

Viking

Viking performed Take On Me by A-Ha.

Badger

Badger performed Because Of You by Kelly Clarkson.

Bush Baby

Bush Baby performed Release Me by Engelbert Humperdinck.

Dragon

Dragon performed All by Myself by Celine Dion.

Advertisements

Harlequin

Harlequin performed Fast Car by Tracy Chapman.

Robin

Robin performed Rockin' Robin by Bobby Day.

BushBaby is revealed!

After all had performed, it was Dragon and Bush Baby that found themselves in the bottom two with the panel saving Dragon. Bush Baby therefore was the one to be unmasked this week, revealing themselves to be comedian and actor John Thomson.

Advertisements

The second series of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV on Saturday nights.