The Cabins: Meet new couples Nina & Adebayo and Liam & Andras

Two new pairs enter The Cabins on ITV2 tomorrow to start a 24 hour date.

In tomorrow evening's episode (Wednesday, 20 January) at 9PM, two new couples check in to The Cabins.

Meet Nina & Adebayo and Liam & Andras below...

Adebayo

26-year-old Adebayo is a recruitment consultant from Basildon.

Adebayo says: "Ultimately I’m looking to find love and find someone amazing and give me amazing memories for the rest of my life."

On what he's looking for on the show, Adebayo shares: “Fun dates. Something a bit romantic, chilled, exciting, maybe something a bit competitive as well so we can see what we’re like working together and working against each other.”

Nina

27-year-old Nina is a singer-songwriter and massage therapist from London.

“I’ve been single for two and a half years and I think it’s about time I put myself out there a bit. See if there’s hope of love," Nina says of signing up for The Cabins.

On what she's looking for in a date, Nina adds: "Somebody who is excited for life as I am. Someone I can get to know and have fun with.

“I love a good old meaningful chat, so some deep conversation, hot tub talks would be great as well. Maybe some walks in nature as well.”

Andras

22-year-old Andras is a costume supervisor and character stylist from London.

Andras says: “I came to have fun, to maybe meet someone, hopefully meet someone and just seize this ridiculous opportunity that someone has given me.”

On what he's looking for in a date, Andras shares: “Someone who is really kind and sweet and solid. My life is quite fast paced working in film and theatre – it would be nice to have someone to ground me in reality.

“You want someone who you can have fun with and get out and have a laugh and do crazy things with and then you also want to have someone you can cuddle at 11pm and talk about everything and anything in the world.”

Liam

20-year-old university student Liam is originally from Somerset but currently lives in Greenwich.

Liam says: "I signed up to The Cabins for an experience as well as getting a better understanding of dating – I don’t date a lot. The intent is to find someone that I’m really interested in.

"I want a connection. I’m looking for someone who is fun, outgoing, someone that’s like me - but hotter.”

The Cabins continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and is available to catch up on the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV