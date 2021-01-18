The Cabins: Meet new couples April & Ryan and Katrina & Clinton

Two new pairs enter The Cabins on ITV2 tomorrow to start a 24 hour date.

In tomorrow evening's episode (Tuesday, 19 January) at 9PM, two new couples check in to The Cabins.

Meet April & Ryan and Clinton & Katrina below...

April

April

31-year-old April is a Bridal Wear designer and former Ms Great Britain from London.

She says: “I do such a terrible job of dating. I can’t find anyone suitable for myself, so I thought I’d leave it to some professionals to see if they can have a go.

“I’m hoping I can find someone I can finally settle down with. I’m 31 now and time’s getting on. I’m not getting any younger. Thinking about things like getting married and having babies, I don’t want to be 70 years old when I finally get married – at the moment, that’s the way it’s looking.”

Ryan

Ryan

30-year-old Ryan is a model from Winchester who currently lives in London.

He says: “I love the concept of spending 24 hours with someone, not knowing who that person is and then getting surprised with someone that you either love or hate. I’ve done online dating before. With the apps, you’ve already got to know someone, you’ve got to know them through the pictures, this eliminates all of that. This is diving into the mystery of the unknown.

“I’m looking for someone that I really gel with and click with, we both share the same sense of humour and, equally, someone I’m attracted to physically, that’s important.”

Clinton

Clinton

24-year-old Clinton is a personal trainer from Manchester.

He says: “I signed up to The Cabins because it’s a new experience for me and hopefully I’ll meet the girl of my dreams.”

“I’d like a date that’s fun, exciting and maybe something different, that I’ve not done before.

“I prefer dates that are just natural. There’s a hot tub there, so hopefully we can chill, have a couple of drinks and get to know each other.”

Katrina

Katrina

26-year-old Katrina is a model consultant from Burnley.

She says: “I’m hoping that this new way of dating will help me to find real love that will last longer than a year. I do have a curse of relationships that last a year.

“I’d like to have quite a relaxed time as I know there’s a hot tub there. If relaxation isn’t going to happen because I’m going to end up with a person who isn’t very relaxed, who is very energetic, maybe quite young, then it’s going to all be about making it as fun as possible, lots of games.”

The Cabins continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and is available to catch up on the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV