What's On TV tonight? What to watch on Thursday, 14 January

Here are our top picks from tonight's TV (Thursday, 14 January).

From the series 2 of Drag Race UK to the return of 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, here's a selection of what's on TV this evening...

RuPaul's Drag Race UK - 7PM, BBC Three/BBC iPlayer

The award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns for a second series. Over the course of ten weeks, 12 of the country’s most fabulous drag queens will compete to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

In this premiere episode, the queens enter the werk room for the first time and quickly take on their first challenge - a photo shoot with Ru. And then, in an added twist, the queens are asked to serve two looks on the Drag Race runway.

Actress and fashion icon Elizabeth Hurley joins Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the judging panel, as the first queen sashays away from the competition.

Death In Paradise series 10

Death In Paradise - 9PM, BBC One

Series 10 of Death In Paradise continues. This week another baffling case leads Neville Parker (Ralf Little), DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) and the rest of the team to dig deep as archaeologist Professor Roger Harkness (Richard McCabe), is poisoned.

This is much to the shock and horror of his colleagues, timid Assistant Professor Rebecca Morley (Bryony Hannah) and handsome and foppish PHD student, Ed Lancer (Luke Pasqualino).

With only two suspects – and a quick confession - this seems like an easy case to crack, but it turns out the archaeologists weren’t alone.

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown: - Presenter Jimmy Carr with Rachel Riley and Susie Dent

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

A new series of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown begins with Jimmy Carr back to host the words and numbers game, with Rachel Riley and Susie Dent.

In this first episode of the new series Katherine Ryan and Joe Lycett face off against Sean Lock and Johnny Vegas, while Christopher Bliss joins Susie in Dictionary Corner.

Pooch Perfect - 8PM, BBC One

Dog fanatic Sheridan Smith and her fluffy co-host Stanley are on a mission to find the nation’s best dog groomer, in this brand new competitive dog styling series. In this first heat, the four groomers are given one of the most popular breeds to grace British salons - the long haired Shih-Tzu.

Next the groomers need to let their imagination off the lead when they give four curly coated canines a cute Teddy Bear trim to parade on The Dogwalk in front of their owners.

Presented by Sheridan Smith alongside co-host Stanley, Pooch Perfect also features Colin Taylor and Verity Hardcastle as judges whilst Dr Bolu Eso is the show’s resident vet.

Alex

The Cabins

ITV2's new reality dating series The Cabins continues tonight at 9PM.

It’s day nine and new couple Alex and Nathan arrive at Beaver’s Burrow and are chatty from the get go as they enjoy an evening in the hot tub. Meanwhile, it's day two for the remaining couples.

One enlist the help of a psychic to determine their compatibility, while the other pair test their synergy through the art of sausage making.

