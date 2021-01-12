Badger is being tipped to win The Masked Singer but who's behind the mask?

So far three of this year's famous faces have been unmasked with nine others still hiding their identity.

After more clues were revealed about the Masked Singers' identities on Saturday night, bookies Betfair have JLS star Aston Merrygold (4/7) and Sheridan Smith (1/2) as odds on to be the Robin and Sausage respectively.

Drag act Courtney Act is 11/10 favourite to be Dragon, while Badger has viewers and bookies baffled with Strictly star Kevin Clifton current 2/1 favourite ahead of motorbike racer Carl Fogarty at 11/4.

With five more masked singers set to perform this coming weekend, A-ha lead singer Morten Harket is 10/11 to be Viking, Gabrielle is 11/10 to be Harlequin and Glenn Hoddle is 6/4 to be Grandfather Clock.

As for who will win the competition, Badger is the clear 10/11 favourite to win the show after wowing the judges and audience alike, followed by Viking at 4/1 and Sausage at 8/1.

Bush Baby is the 40/1 rank outsider.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Masked Singer sleuths seem more confident than ever of the identity of Sausage and Robin after more stunning performances on Saturday night.

"But if it is Sheridan Smith and Aston Merrygold, it could be a few episodes before they are unmasked as both are among the frontrunners to be the champion of this series.

"But it is Badger, the odds-on favourite to win the whole show, who has everyone foxed, with his identity still baffling everyone - given the two favourites are a Strictly star and a bike racer, it shows that he is doing well to keep everyone guessing."

The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV